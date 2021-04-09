UrduPoint.com
Joint Commission Of JCPOA To Hold New Meeting In Vienna Next Week - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:56 PM

Joint Commission of JCPOA to Hold New Meeting in Vienna Next Week - Moscow

A new meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held next week in Vienna, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) A new meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held next week in Vienna, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The latest round of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal was held on Friday.

"An agreement was reached on the resumption of the work of the JCPOA Joint Commission in the same format in the week of April 12," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

