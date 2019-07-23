UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Commission Of JCPOA To Meet In Vienna July 28 Without US- EU External Action Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:43 PM

Joint Commission of JCPOA to Meet in Vienna July 28 Without US- EU External Action Service

An extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, will be held in Vienna on July 28, the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) confirmed on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) An extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, will be held in Vienna on July 28, the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) confirmed on Tuesday, adding that the participants of the talks would discuss all the aspects of the JCPOA implementation.

The United States will not participate in the meeting, according to the statement.

"An extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission of the .

.. JCPOA will take place in Vienna on 28 July 2019. The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini by EEAS Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and will be attended by the E3+2 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom) and Iran. The meeting has been convened at the request of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Iran, and will examine issues linked to the implementation of the JCPOA in all its aspects," the EEAS said in a statement.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna United Kingdom United States July 2019 All

Recent Stories

Vivo Y90 offers an Immersive Display & Bigger Batt ..

8 minutes ago

Wasim Akram shares ordeal at Manchester Airport

14 minutes ago

Mureed Abbas Murder: Another video message release ..

18 minutes ago

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

22 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

31 minutes ago

Police recover five bodies of Children in Sukkur

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.