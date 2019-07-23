Joint Commission of JCPOA to Meet in Vienna July 28 Without US- EU External Action Service

(@FahadShabbir)

An extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, will be held in Vienna on July 28, the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) confirmed on Tuesday

The United States will not participate in the meeting, according to the statement.

.. JCPOA will take place in Vienna on 28 July 2019. The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini by EEAS Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and will be attended by the E3+2 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom) and Iran. The meeting has been convened at the request of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Iran, and will examine issues linked to the implementation of the JCPOA in all its aspects," the EEAS said in a statement.