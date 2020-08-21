UrduPoint.com
Joint Commission On Iran Nuclear Deal To Meet Sept 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:39 PM

Joint commission on Iran nuclear deal to meet Sept 1

The joint commission on the Iran nuclear accord will meet in Vienna on September 1, the European Union announced Friday, after the US and its European allies sparred over Washington's bid to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The joint commission on the Iran nuclear accord will meet in Vienna on September 1, the European Union announced Friday, after the US and its European allies sparred over Washington's bid to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran.

The meeting will be chaired by the EU and attended by representatives of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran, the EU said in a statement.

