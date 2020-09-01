Joint Commission on Iran Nuclear Deal to Meet in Vienna on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Officials from Russia, China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Iran will meet in Vienna on Tuesday to discuss how to uphold the nuclear pact with Tehran.

The Joint Commission will be chaired by European External Action Service Secretary General Helga-Maria Schmid, who will act on behalf of the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The meeting comes after the United States tried to push its European allies to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, claiming Tehran was in breach of its 2015 commitments.