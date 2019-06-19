Joint Commission On JCPOA To Meet June 28 In Vienna - Iran's Foreign Ministry
The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the participation of deputy foreign ministers will be held in Vienna on June 28, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Wednesday
"The meeting of the JCPOA [commission] members between Iran and large countries will be held in Vienna on the 28th day of this month with the participation of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, France, China, the UK and Germany," he said.