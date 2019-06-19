UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Commission On JCPOA To Meet June 28 In Vienna - Iran's Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:23 PM

Joint Commission on JCPOA to Meet June 28 in Vienna - Iran's Foreign Ministry

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the participation of deputy foreign ministers will be held in Vienna on June 28, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the participation of deputy foreign ministers will be held in Vienna on June 28, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Wednesday.

"The meeting of the JCPOA [commission] members between Iran and large countries will be held in Vienna on the 28th day of this month with the participation of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, France, China, the UK and Germany," he said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China France Germany Vienna United Kingdom June

Recent Stories

Netherlands Took 'Diplomatic Steps' Toward Russia ..

52 seconds ago

Tymoshenko's Fatherland Party Applies to Run in Up ..

53 seconds ago

Russia May Pose As Mediator in Demarcation of Syri ..

55 seconds ago

Patrushev, Iranian Counterpart Met to Discuss Regi ..

57 seconds ago

Next Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on Ukrain ..

4 minutes ago

Caracas Decries EU Criticism of Situation in Venez ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.