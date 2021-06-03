Joint Commission on JCPOA to Resume Negotiations Late Next Week - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday that the joint commission on the nuclear deal with Iran would resume negotiations late next week.

"The Vienna talks on full restoration of #JCPOA reached the point when there is an objective need to consult with capitals on the remaining issues which require political decisions. Therefore the Joint Commission decided to make a break and resume talks at the end of next week," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

The Austrian capital has been hosting meetings of the nuclear deal commission since April. In late May, the fifth round of consultations began. Ulyanov, who heads the Russian negotiating delegation, previously said that the fifth round of talks could be the final one.