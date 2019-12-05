The reinstatement of US sanctions against Iran's Fordow facility will be discussed at a meeting of the joint commission in Vienna on December 6, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The reinstatement of US sanctions against Iran 's Fordow facility will be discussed at a meeting of the joint commission in Vienna on December 6, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington would terminate its sanctions waiver regarding the Fordow nuclear facility beginning on December 15, 2019 and called on Tehran to immediately cease its uranium enrichment activities.

"Of course, the fact that the Americans have made attempts to put pressure on us and the others on this project creates an extremely difficult background for discussing the topic of how it is possible to continue the implementation of obligations under the JCPOA," Ryabkov said.

He said the agenda of the consultations was much wider.

"We will pay due attention to this aspect [the situation around Fordow], primarily from the point of view of showing how intensively and purposefully Washington is working to disrupt such agreements," Ryabkov said.