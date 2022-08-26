Joint Coordination Center Announces New Route Under Black Sea Initiative to Export Grain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) A new route to export grain under the Black Sea Initiative has been established from three Ukrainian ports, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul announced in a statement on Thursday.

"The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) announced today a new route for merchant vessels going in and departing from the three Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi/Yuzhny under the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the statement said.

The new route is 320 nautical miles long and connects the three Ukrainian ports with the inspection areas inside Turkish territorial waters," the statement said.

The route is expected to be more efficient for the vessels to export the grain and will come into effect on August 26, the statement added.