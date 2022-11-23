UrduPoint.com

Joint Coordination Center Chief Steps Down, Deputy Becomes Acting Officer In Charge - UN

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 11:29 PM

The coordinator of the Joint Coordination Center, Amir Abdalla, has stepped down from his post and deputy coordinator Ben Parker will be the acting offer in charge, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday

"The coordinator for the Black Sea Initiative Amir Abdalla is stepping down due to personal reasons. His deputy, who is Ben Parker, will be acting as officer in charge in Istanbul for the time being," Haq said during a press briefing.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed an United Nations-brokered agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Black Sea ports, including the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne.

The JCC in Istanbul is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships exporting grain and fertilizer via safe Black Sea corridor as per the agreement. The grain deal was extended last Wednesday prior to expiring on November 19.

