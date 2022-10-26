UrduPoint.com

Joint Coordination Center In Turkey To Conduct Inspection Of Mine-Like Object - Statement

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 01:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Joint Coordinator Center (JCC), established to facilitate exports of Ukrainian grain to global markets, is conducting an inspection of a mine-like object in the Black Sea waters, the JCC said on Tuesday.

"The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) authorized the dispatch from Odessa port of the tugboat SAPFIR and the Search and Rescue (SAR) boat SAR-2 to perform a preliminary inspection of a possible mine-like object in the Maritime Humanitarian Corridor," the JCC said in a statement.

The object was reported earlier today by a vessel transiting the corridor, the report added.

JCC was established with the help of the United Nations and Turkey to monitor outgoing vessels with Ukrainian grain under the so-called Black Sea Initiative and ensure their safety and smooth passage.

The Black Sea Initiative is an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, under the mediation of Turkey and the United Nations, which is meant to decrease the global price of grain and fertilizers. Its expiry is on November 22 and it is yet uncertain, whether Russia will agree for its prolongation.

