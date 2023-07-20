Open Menu

Joint Coordination Center On Grain Deal In Turkey Completes Work- Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) for the grain deal has completed its work, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported, citing sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry, that the Russian delegation had left the center.

"It (the JCC) has ended its work," Zakharova told reporters.

