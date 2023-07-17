Joint Coordination Staff Available for Discussions on Grain Deal, Held Meetings - UN

UN colleagues in the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul remain open for discussions and so far, they had two plenary meetings, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) UN colleagues in the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul remain open for discussions and so far, they had two plenary meetings, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he "deeply regrets" Russia's decision to terminate the implementation of the grain exports agreement.

"One last ship is being inspected. That is the last vessel. Our colleagues in the JCC right now remain there available for discussions. There were two plenary meetings," Dujarric told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal was de facto terminated, however Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a package agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, which is now due to expire on Monday, Moscow has been pointing out that the deal's component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not being fulfilled.