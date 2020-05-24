Joint Efforts of Russia, China to Fight COVID-19 to Further Enhance Cooperation - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The joint efforts of Russia and China in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic will create a strong basis for the further strengthening of cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

"I have no doubt that the experience of the joint struggle of China and Russia against the epidemic in the future will become an incentive for the accelerated development of cooperation between our countries after the epidemic," the minister said at his annual press conference.

According to the diplomat, China is ready to join efforts with Russia to turn the crisis into new opportunities to stabilize cooperation in other sectors, including energy.