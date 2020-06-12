UrduPoint.com
Joint Georgian-US Military Drills Noble Partner To Be Held In September - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:24 PM

Joint Georgian-US international military exercises Noble Partner 2020 with the participation of NATO troops will take place in Georgia in September, the country's defense minister, Irakli Garibashvili, said on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Joint Georgian-US international military exercises Noble Partner 2020 with the participation of NATO troops will take place in Georgia in September, the country's defense minister, Irakli Garibashvili, said on Friday.

"We are planning to hold the Georgian-US international exercises Noble Partner 2020 in September. NATO member state will also take part," Garibashvili said, addressing the parliament.

According to the minister, conducting such drills helps strengthen the army and increase its level of compatibility with NATO.

Georgia was supposed to host the Defender-Europe 20 exercises this past spring, however, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has been striving to join NATO for the last 15 years. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the alliance supported Tbilisi's aspiration to become a member of the military bloc.

