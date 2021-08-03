Joint Global Effort Needed to Counter Terrorism Moving Online - Russian Diplomat

All countries around the world should join efforts to combat terrorism that is increasing its online activities, the chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats, Vladimir Tarabrin, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) All countries around the world should join efforts to combat terrorism that is increasing its online activities, the chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats, Vladimir Tarabrin, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat believes terrorists are becoming more active on social networks and other online platforms in a bid to recruit new supporters, finance and carry out terrorist attacks and propaganda actions.

"The scale of the problem obviously requires putting together efforts of all states, along with civil society and the IT industry, in the fight against the use of the internet for criminal purposes," Tarabrin said.

Unfortunately, Russia's efforts to bring foreign partners together to discuss this issue face, on the one hand, public slogans about the inviolability of the principle of freedom of communication on the internet, and on the other, the actual desire of a number of states to negotiate with IT companies on their own terms, the diplomat said.

The official also expressed a belief that efforts to develop a comprehensive strategy in this area at the international level are hindered by double standards, the unwillingness of a number of states to stop politicizing the international anti-terrorist and anti-extremist agenda and abandon "selfish promotion of selfish interests."