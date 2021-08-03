UrduPoint.com

Joint Global Effort Needed To Counter Terrorism Moving Online - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 02:41 PM

Joint Global Effort Needed to Counter Terrorism Moving Online - Russian Diplomat

All countries around the world should join efforts to combat terrorism that is increasing its online activities, the chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats, Vladimir Tarabrin, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) All countries around the world should join efforts to combat terrorism that is increasing its online activities, the chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats, Vladimir Tarabrin, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat believes terrorists are becoming more active on social networks and other online platforms in a bid to recruit new supporters, finance and carry out terrorist attacks and propaganda actions.

"The scale of the problem obviously requires putting together efforts of all states, along with civil society and the IT industry, in the fight against the use of the internet for criminal purposes," Tarabrin said.

Unfortunately, Russia's efforts to bring foreign partners together to discuss this issue face, on the one hand, public slogans about the inviolability of the principle of freedom of communication on the internet, and on the other, the actual desire of a number of states to negotiate with IT companies on their own terms, the diplomat said.

The official also expressed a belief that efforts to develop a comprehensive strategy in this area at the international level are hindered by double standards, the unwillingness of a number of states to stop politicizing the international anti-terrorist and anti-extremist agenda and abandon "selfish promotion of selfish interests."

Related Topics

Terrorist Internet World Russia Civil Society Vladimir Putin Criminals All Industry

Recent Stories

Kazakh Troops Invited to Participate in Belarus-Ru ..

Kazakh Troops Invited to Participate in Belarus-Russia Military Drills West-2021 ..

59 seconds ago
 COVID-19 national tally of active cases show conti ..

COVID-19 national tally of active cases show continuous surge

1 minute ago
 Dubai set to host major business events as Expo 20 ..

Dubai set to host major business events as Expo 2020 approaches

42 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Believes Taliban Pose No Threat t ..

Russian Diplomat Believes Taliban Pose No Threat to Central Asia

1 minute ago
 Netherlands Wins Men's Team Sprint Race on Cycling ..

Netherlands Wins Men's Team Sprint Race on Cycling Track at Tokyo Olympics

1 minute ago
 Asian markets mixed as Delta virus variant fans re ..

Asian markets mixed as Delta virus variant fans recovery concerns

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.