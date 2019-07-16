A joint anti-drugs training between China and Mongolia has begun in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A joint anti-drugs training between China and Mongolia has begun in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The training is being held in the city of Hulunbuir, with 27 members from the two countries in attendance.

The event will see police members going through live drills, management of crime scenes, and asking questions. They will also visit border patrol stations and exchange anti-drug experiences.

"Enhancing joint anti-drugs cooperation is beneficial for people of both China and Mongolia," said Bai Ruili with Inner Mongolia's department of public security.