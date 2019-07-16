UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Int'l Anti Drug Training Held In North China

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

Joint int'l anti drug training held in north China

A joint anti-drugs training between China and Mongolia has begun in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A joint anti-drugs training between China and Mongolia has begun in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The training is being held in the city of Hulunbuir, with 27 members from the two countries in attendance.

The event will see police members going through live drills, management of crime scenes, and asking questions. They will also visit border patrol stations and exchange anti-drug experiences.

"Enhancing joint anti-drugs cooperation is beneficial for people of both China and Mongolia," said Bai Ruili with Inner Mongolia's department of public security.

Related Topics

Police Exchange China Visit Mongolia Border Event From

Recent Stories

Fast food restaurants, cafes becoming popular in t ..

36 seconds ago

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir announces six ..

38 seconds ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to flow in low, mediu ..

40 seconds ago

Crops in Multan division safe from Locust attack

46 seconds ago

Death Toll in Floods, Landslides in Nepal Rises to ..

4 minutes ago

Sustainable City announces roadmap to reduce singl ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.