Joint Iran-Russia Military Commission to Meet in Three Months - Iranian General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) A joint Iran-Russia military commission will meet in Tehran in three months, Iranian General Staff Chief Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri said.

Maj. Gen. Bagheri arrived in Moscow on Sunday, where he intended to hold talks with his counterpart Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov.

On Monday, the head of the Iranian General Staff also said that Tehran is holding talks with Moscow on the purchase of fighters and helicopters.

"A joint Iranian-Russian military commission will meet in Tehran in three months. The commission will discuss cooperation between the two countries in defense, security, military training (of troops) and other issues," the IRNA news agency quoted Maj. Gen. Bagheri as saying.