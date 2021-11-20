Joint NATO-Baltic Drills Winter Shield 2021 to Start in Latvia on Monday - Reports

The annual Winter Shield 2021 military exercise involving the Latvian and Lithuanian armed forces and NATO battle group present in Latvia will be running from November 22 until December 4, the Leta news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Latvian Defense Ministry

The joint drills will take place at the Adazi training ground near Riga to train the units and master their defense capacities, as well as to develop cooperation and cohesion to protect the Baltic Region, according to the media.

Soldiers of a mechanized infantry brigade of Latvia's Zemessardze ground forces, the Lithuanian armed forces, the NATO Forward Presence Battle Group in Latvia, and the US armed forces in Europe will take part in the drills.

The international battle group in Latvia includes over 1,500 military from Albania, the Czech Republic, Italy, Iceland, Canada, Montenegro, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain, who perform their duties in the Baltic country.

At the 2016 NATO Summit in Warsaw, the North Atlantic Alliance decided to deploy international regiments in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland at their request.