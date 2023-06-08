UrduPoint.com

Joint Patrols Of Russian, Chinese Military Not Directed Against Other Countries - Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Joint Patrols of Russian, Chinese Military Not Directed Against Other Countries - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Joint patrols of the armed forces of china and Russia comply with international law and are not directed against other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Chinese Air Force conducted joint air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region. Tokyo said later in the day that it had communicated its concerns to Russia and China through diplomatic channels over the flight of Russian and Chinese aircraft earlier this week.

"Joint patrols of Russia and China comply with international law, they are not directed against any particular country," Wang told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia China Tokyo

Recent Stories

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

27 minutes ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

36 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract fo ..

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract for Construction of Offshore Art ..

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of cur ..

Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of current financial year in Islamab ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.