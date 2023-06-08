Joint Patrols of Russian, Chinese Military Not Directed Against Other Countries - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Joint patrols of the armed forces of china and Russia comply with international law and are not directed against other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Chinese Air Force conducted joint air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region. Tokyo said later in the day that it had communicated its concerns to Russia and China through diplomatic channels over the flight of Russian and Chinese aircraft earlier this week.

"Joint patrols of Russia and China comply with international law, they are not directed against any particular country," Wang told reporters.