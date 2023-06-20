Joint Political Declaration Of Russia, Africa 90% Ready - Official
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 02:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The political declaration of the Russia-Africa summit has been worked out by 80-90%, Oleg Ozerov, the Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, said on Monday.
"Speaking about the political declaration (of the Russia-Africa summit), it is 80-90% ready.
What remains is to receive some clarifications from our partners, take into account their comments. I think that we will reach a consensus on the document, as planned," Ozerov told reporters.
The official added that most of the documents would be worked out in the remaining month.
The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in St. Petersburg from July 26-29.