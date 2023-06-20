UrduPoint.com

Joint Political Declaration Of Russia, Africa 90% Ready - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Joint Political Declaration of Russia, Africa 90% Ready - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The political declaration of the Russia-Africa summit has been worked out by 80-90%, Oleg Ozerov, the Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, said on Monday.

"Speaking about the political declaration (of the Russia-Africa summit), it is 80-90% ready.

What remains is to receive some clarifications from our partners, take into account their comments. I think that we will reach a consensus on the document, as planned," Ozerov told reporters.

The official added that most of the documents would be worked out in the remaining month.

The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in St. Petersburg from July 26-29.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg July From

Recent Stories

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

37 minutes ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

2 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

2 hours ago
 Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: U ..

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: US

2 hours ago
 UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimag ..

UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimagined’ in Seoul

3 hours ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.