Joint Political Declaration of Russia, Africa 90% Ready - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The political declaration of the Russia-Africa summit has been worked out by 80-90%, Oleg Ozerov, the Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, said on Monday.

"Speaking about the political declaration (of the Russia-Africa summit), it is 80-90% ready.

What remains is to receive some clarifications from our partners, take into account their comments. I think that we will reach a consensus on the document, as planned," Ozerov told reporters.

The official added that most of the documents would be worked out in the remaining month.

The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in St. Petersburg from July 26-29.