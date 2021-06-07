Joint Putin-Biden Press Conference Under Consideration - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The possible joint press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, which could be held after their negotiations in Geneva on June 16, is under consideration, but this should be a mutual decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is being negotiated, the joint press conference of the two presidents is a point of the agenda that is yet to be coordinated. This should be a mutual decision. We will tell you when we reach an agreement on some option," Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Putin will meet with the Kremlin pool of reporters after the negotiations anyway, the Kremlin spokesman assured.