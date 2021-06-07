UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Putin-Biden Press Conference Under Consideration - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Joint Putin-Biden Press Conference Under Consideration - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The possible joint press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, which could be held after their negotiations in Geneva on June 16, is under consideration, but this should be a mutual decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is being negotiated, the joint press conference of the two presidents is a point of the agenda that is yet to be coordinated. This should be a mutual decision. We will tell you when we reach an agreement on some option," Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Putin will meet with the Kremlin pool of reporters after the negotiations anyway, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva June Agreement

Recent Stories

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

6 minutes ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

21 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

21 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

23 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

1 hour ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.