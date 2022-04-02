Joint Russia-Belarus Projects to Foster National Economies - Belarusian Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The joint initiatives of Moscow and Minsk will reinforce national economies of both states, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Saturday.

"Rapprochement of national legislation, coordination of foreign and defense policies, implementing joint economic, scientific and technical as well as humanitarian projects assist Belarus and Russia in countering modern threats and challenges, creating conditions for sustainable development of our nations," Golovchenko was quoted as saying by the Belarusian Council of Ministers after he congratulated his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on Russia and Belarus Unity Day, celebrated on April 2.

The Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus was signed 25 years ago, and the "implementation of these and subsequent integration initiatives has brought the Russian-Belarusian cooperation to a brand new level," Golovchenko noted.

Another important milestone in the integration of the two states was the adoption of 28 Union programmes, which will "unlock new opportunities" for Russia and Belarus and bolster their national economies, he added.

On the Unity Day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also said that Minsk and Moscow are deepening integration to work around the Western sanctions.

"To be stronger than sanctions and dictatorship, we are expanding and deepening integration between Belarus and Russia. A major step forward has been made, a package of the Union programmes has been adopted, ensuring basically equal conditions of economic activity and trade, the way it's supposed to be between brotherly peoples," Lukashenko said in a congratulatory address.

By creating an economically powerful and sufficient Union State, increasing the well-being of its citizens, "Russia and Belarus are exercising a historic opportunity to establish an equitable society of free nations," he said.