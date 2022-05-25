UrduPoint.com

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 12:39 AM

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State Dept.

The joint Russia-China exercise involving strategic bombers during US President Joe Biden's trip to Asia shows the two countries' "no limits" partnership is "alive and well," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The joint Russia-China exercise involving strategic bombers during US President Joe Biden's trip to Asia shows the two countries' "no limits" partnership is "alive and well," State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"This exercise was likely planned well in advance by both countries and Beijing's decision to cooperate with Moscow in this way, amid Russia's... invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin's dangerous nuclear rhetoric, demonstrates 'no limits partnership,' that they talked about in their joint communique, is quite alive and well," Price said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Beijing Price Asia

Recent Stories

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

31 seconds ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

33 seconds ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

34 seconds ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

35 seconds ago
 Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

44 minutes ago
 Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly's Consortium Approv ..

Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly's Consortium Approved - English Premier League

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.