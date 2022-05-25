UrduPoint.com

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The joint Russia-China exercise involving strategic bombers during US President Joe Biden's trip to Asia shows the two countries' "no limits" partnership is "alive and well," State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"This exercise was likely planned well in advance by both countries and Beijing's decision to cooperate with Moscow in this way, amid Russia's... invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin's dangerous nuclear rhetoric, demonstrates 'no limits partnership,' that they talked about in their joint communique, is quite alive and well," Price said during a press briefing.

