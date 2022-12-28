UrduPoint.com

Joint Russia-China Naval Interaction 2022 Drills Completed - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022

Joint Russia-China Naval Interaction 2022 Drills Completed - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The joint Russia-China exercises dubbed "Naval Interaction-2022" ended in the East China Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Detachments of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China completed practicing tasks as part of the bilateral naval exercise 'Naval Interaction-2022', which took place in the waters of the East China Sea," the ministry said.

The drills were held in on December 21-27.

