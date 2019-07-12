UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Russia-China Research Center To Develop Next-Generation Atmospheric Lidar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

Joint Russia-China Research Center to Develop Next-Generation Atmospheric Lidar

Scientists from the V.E. Zuev Institute of Atmospheric Optics together with their Chinese colleagues have established a joint research center in the Chinese city of Hefei that will develop a next-generation remote-sensing instrument called a lidar to study the atmosphere

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Scientists from the V.E. Zuev Institute of Atmospheric Optics together with their Chinese colleagues have established a joint research center in the Chinese city of Hefei that will develop a next-generation remote-sensing instrument called a lidar to study the atmosphere, the Tomsk Scientific Center of the Siberian Branch of academy of Sciences said on Friday.

The center, which opened in late June, is the result of 10-year cooperation between scientists from Russia and China. Among other things, it is supposed to become a place where Russian scientists can develop and research scientific equipment.

"Based at the opened center for atmospheric optics, an international scientific group will very soon begin developing a unique next-generation lidar, which will be able to scan up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) of the atmosphere, describing a host of parameters, such as aerosol profiles, temperature and ozone humidity.

The creation of such a device will open fundamentally new possibilities for atmospheric research in China," the center said in a statement.

As China suffers from an unprecedented level of air pollution due to its rapid industrial development, the study of the atmosphere has become one of the top priorities for the country's scientists, who have shown a great interest in the work of their Russian colleagues in such areas as climate studies, lidar scanning and spectroscopy.

Related Topics

Russia China Hefei Tomsk June From Top

Recent Stories

UK Government will expedite decisions on new arms ..

25 minutes ago

Two More Planes With S-400 Components Landed in Tu ..

1 minute ago

NATO Chief to Travel to France for Bastille Day on ..

1 minute ago

WPP sells chunk of analytics arm

1 minute ago

Arshad Malik says he was offered 20 million Euros ..

1 hour ago

Photographic exhibition in Paris by French Photogr ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.