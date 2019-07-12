Joint Russia-China Research Center to Develop Next-Generation Atmospheric Lidar

(@FahadShabbir)

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Scientists from the V.E. Zuev Institute of Atmospheric Optics together with their Chinese colleagues have established a joint research center in the Chinese city of Hefei that will develop a next-generation remote-sensing instrument called a lidar to study the atmosphere, the Tomsk Scientific Center of the Siberian Branch of academy of Sciences said on Friday.

The center, which opened in late June, is the result of 10-year cooperation between scientists from Russia and China. Among other things, it is supposed to become a place where Russian scientists can develop and research scientific equipment.

"Based at the opened center for atmospheric optics, an international scientific group will very soon begin developing a unique next-generation lidar, which will be able to scan up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) of the atmosphere, describing a host of parameters, such as aerosol profiles, temperature and ozone humidity.

The creation of such a device will open fundamentally new possibilities for atmospheric research in China," the center said in a statement.

As China suffers from an unprecedented level of air pollution due to its rapid industrial development, the study of the atmosphere has become one of the top priorities for the country's scientists, who have shown a great interest in the work of their Russian colleagues in such areas as climate studies, lidar scanning and spectroscopy.