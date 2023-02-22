Joint Russia-China-South Africa Naval Exercises Kick Off in Africa - Defense Ministry

Joint trilateral naval exercises involving Russia, China and South Africa have kicked off in the South African port of Richards Bay with a ceremony opened by high-ranking officers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Joint trilateral naval exercises involving Russia, China and South Africa have kicked off in the South African port of Richards Bay with a ceremony opened by high-ranking officers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Port of Richards Bay (Republic of South Africa) was the venue of the ceremony to inaugurate the tripartite naval exercise that will involve the ships of the Russian Navy, South African National Defense Force, and Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy," the ministry said in a statement.

The opening ceremony was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Chinese Navy Vice Adm. Li Yujie, Deputy Chief of the Joint Command of South Africa Rear Adm. Bubele Mhlana, and other honored guests.

The Brazilian Navy is attending the exercises as an observer.

Addressing the audience, Yevmenov expressed his deep interest in strengthening naval cooperation with Chinese and South African colleagues.

The Russian Navy is represented by the "Admiral Gorshkov" frigate carrying hypersonic Zircon missiles and the medium sea tanker "Kama." The Chinese Navy is represented by a frigate and a destroyer, as well as a supply vessel, and the South African Navy, in turn, by a frigate.

The active part of the exercises will take place from February 25-27. Sailors from the three countries will carry out joint artillery firing, practice elements of tactical maneuvering and actions during the search and release of a captured ship and rendering assistance to a ship in distress, as well as repelling simulated air attacks.