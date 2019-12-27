MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Joint naval exercises by Russia, Iran and China in the Gulf of Oman demonstrate Tehran's readiness to secure its key waterways, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Russia, Iran and China launched a joint naval exercise, dubbed Naval Security Belt, in the northern Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman earlier in the day. During the drill the participants are set to exercise fighting terrorism and piracy, as well as providing regional security. The drill will last four days and will include the three states sharing experience of naval rescue operations.

"Iran has long stated its readiness to work w/our neighbors to secure Persian Gulf. #HOPE-Hormuz Peace Endeavour-is on table right now.

Our joint military drills in Oman Sea/Indian Ocean w/ our Russian & Chinese partners make clear our broader commitment to secure vital waterways," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Zarif said during his recent visit to Moscow that the joint drill did not aim against other countries, while Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian had asserted that it had no connection to the recent tensions in the region.

The drills are taking place after a string of incidents hit the Hormuz strait, including attacks on oil tankers, for which London and Washington blamed Tehran, which consistently denied its involvement. The US Department of Defense said that it will monitor the exercise.