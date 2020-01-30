UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Russia-Venezuela Military Drills Out Of Question - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:20 PM

Joint Russia-Venezuela Military Drills Out of Question - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia remains committed to support Venezuela's defense capacities but joint military drills with the Latin American country are out of question, Foreign Ministry's Latin American Department Director Aleksander Shchetinin has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russia remains committed to support Venezuela's defense capacities but joint military drills with the Latin American country are out of question, Foreign Ministry's Latin American Department Director Aleksander Shchetinin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have repeatedly said that defense cooperation with Venezuela is being conducted in accordance with the 2001 intergovernmental agreement, and Russian military experts stay in Venezuela to implement their obligations on repairing and maintaining the previously delivered military equipment .

.. Any joint military drills are out of question. We believe that supporting Venezuela's defense capacities and training specialists is the key task of our defense cooperation," Shchetinin said.

Venezuela plans to hold its first military exercise in 2020 from February 15-16. President Nicolas Maduro has said that the drills, involving all kinds of weapons and all the armed forces, will focus on protection of cities.

Related Topics

Russia Venezuela February 2020 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Muneeba Ali aiming to make the most of her comebac ..

10 minutes ago

Three Japanese evacuated from Wuhan test positive ..

4 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) recovers Rs ..

4 minutes ago

Restructuring of Venezuela's Debt to Russia Not on ..

4 minutes ago

UK Car Output in 2019 Lowest in Almost Decade - Tr ..

4 minutes ago

TECNO to launch its first Pop up Camera Soon

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.