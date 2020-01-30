Joint Russia-Venezuela Military Drills Out of Question - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia remains committed to support Venezuela's defense capacities but joint military drills with the Latin American country are out of question, Foreign Ministry's Latin American Department Director Aleksander Shchetinin has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russia remains committed to support Venezuela's defense capacities but joint military drills with the Latin American country are out of question, Foreign Ministry's Latin American Department Director Aleksander Shchetinin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have repeatedly said that defense cooperation with Venezuela is being conducted in accordance with the 2001 intergovernmental agreement, and Russian military experts stay in Venezuela to implement their obligations on repairing and maintaining the previously delivered military equipment .

.. Any joint military drills are out of question. We believe that supporting Venezuela's defense capacities and training specialists is the key task of our defense cooperation," Shchetinin said.

Venezuela plans to hold its first military exercise in 2020 from February 15-16. President Nicolas Maduro has said that the drills, involving all kinds of weapons and all the armed forces, will focus on protection of cities.