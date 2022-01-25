Joint Russian-Chinese Naval Exercise Held in Arabian Sea - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russia and China held a joint naval exercise, dubbed Peaceful Sea-2022, in the Arabian Sea, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Peaceful Sea-2022 was held in the western part of the Arabian Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides worked out the inspection of a captured cargo ship and the release of the crew during the drills, the statement added.