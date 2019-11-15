UrduPoint.com
Joint Russian-Polish Manual For High School History Teachers Presented In Moscow

Joint Russian-Polish Manual for High School History Teachers Presented in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The final version of the three-volume Russian-Polish manual for history teachers at high schools, dubbed "Russia and Poland: Overcoming Historical Stereotypes," was presented in Moscow on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The project, covering many sensitive points of Russian-Polish relations over the period between the 14th and 20th centuries, has been underway since 2012 and was carried out jointly by the Russian academy of Sciences (RAS) and Institute of East-Central Europe (IESW) in Lublin.

Academic director of the RAS Institute of General History Aleksandr Chubaryan stressed that almost all chapters of the manual were written cooperatively by Russian and Polish authors.

The only chapter with differing versions for each edition is the one about the beginning of World War II.

In turn, former IESW head Miroslaw Filipowicz expressed hope that such projects would help overcome both anti-Polish sentiment in Russia, and Russophobia in Poland.

The presentation of the book was attended by diplomats of the Russian Foreign Ministry, including Director of the Third European Department Oleg Tyapkin, Polish Ambassador in Moscow Wlodzimierz Marciniak, and many Polish and Russian historians and teachers.

