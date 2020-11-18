UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Russian-Turkish Center For Nagorno-Karabakh To Use Drones To Monitor Frontlines

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:24 AM

Joint Russian-Turkish Center for Nagorno-Karabakh to Use Drones to Monitor Frontlines

A joint Russian-Turkish center will use unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor the situation on the frontlines in Nagorno-Karabakh as the ceasefire in the disputed region continues to hold, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) A joint Russian-Turkish center will use unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor the situation on the frontlines in Nagorno-Karabakh as the ceasefire in the disputed region continues to hold, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We have very good experience of cooperating in the middle East, including in Syria, where we organize joint patrols and convoys in the Idlib de-escalation zone and on the border between Syria and Turkey. We have agreed that we will create a joint center that will use drones.

Together we will control the situation along the line of contact with the help of these aircraft. Together we will receive information, and together we will analyze it," Putin said during an appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

A lasting ceasefire entered into force in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 10. The deal, which was signed by Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, brought six weeks of clashes to a conclusion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Russia Turkey Vehicles Vladimir Putin Idlib Middle East November Border

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

49 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

46 minutes ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

48 minutes ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

22 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

22 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.