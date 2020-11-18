Joint Russian-Turkish Center for Nagorno-Karabakh to Use Drones to Monitor Frontlines

A joint Russian-Turkish center will use unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor the situation on the frontlines in Nagorno-Karabakh as the ceasefire in the disputed region continues to hold, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) A joint Russian-Turkish center will use unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor the situation on the frontlines in Nagorno-Karabakh as the ceasefire in the disputed region continues to hold, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We have very good experience of cooperating in the middle East, including in Syria, where we organize joint patrols and convoys in the Idlib de-escalation zone and on the border between Syria and Turkey. We have agreed that we will create a joint center that will use drones.

Together we will control the situation along the line of contact with the help of these aircraft. Together we will receive information, and together we will analyze it," Putin said during an appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

A lasting ceasefire entered into force in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 10. The deal, which was signed by Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, brought six weeks of clashes to a conclusion.