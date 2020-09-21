UrduPoint.com
Joint Russian-Turkish Military Training Session Held In Idlib - Coordination Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russian and Turkish servicemen have held a joint training drill in the de-escalation zone in the Syrian province of Idlib.

"Coordination of military personnel directly involved in patrolling and the procedure for organizing communication on the route using special signals were worked out," a spokesperson of the de-escalation zone's coordination center told journalists.

According to the spokesperson, the main aim of the drill was to practice coordination between Turkish and Russian servicemen in emergency situations, such as an attack on a convoy of militants.

Residents of the Syrian province of Idlib have staged protests against Turkish military presence in the country, Syrian media reported last week. Idlib remains one of the few remaining regions outside of Damascus control.

On Thursday, a Turkish source told Sputnik that negotiations between Turkish and Russian military on the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib have not resulted in any agreements. According to the source, Turkey has refused to leave checkpoints on the territories controlled by the Syrian army or reduce the number of its troops in the region.

