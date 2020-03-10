Joint Russian-Turkish Patrol Conducted in Syrian Province of Hasakah - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russian and Turkish troops have conducted a joint patrol in the Syrian northeastern province of Hasakah, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev said on Monday.

"Another joint Russian-Turkish patrol has been held on the route ... in the province of Hasakah," Zhuravlev said.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, the Russian military police led 13 Turkish convoys to the observation posts of the Turkish forces located in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The rear admiral added that Russian combat aircraft also carried out patrols along several routes in the area.

The patrols are part of a Russia-Turkey deal on creating a buffer zone in northern Syria.

In late October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck a memorandum in Russia's Sochi that envisions a variety of patrol missions in the border area carried out by the Russian military, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops to ensure the implementation of the deal.