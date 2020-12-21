UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Trials Of Sputnik V, AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Starting Very Soon - Scientist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:10 PM

Joint Trials of Sputnik V, AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Starting Very Soon - Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) - Joint trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and UK-Swedish AstraZeneca's vaccine are starting very soon, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Gamaleya research center that developed Sputnik V, said Monday.

"The trials are starting very soon, practically right now.

They will not require any big investment and long time simply because the two technologies that underpin AstraZeneca's vaccine and Sputnik V are very similar," Gintsburg said at a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, AstraZeneca and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

As a result of these trials, a coronavirus vaccine that ensures longer immunity is expected, Gintsburg said.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tunisian Premier Tasks Defense, Interior Chiefs to ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin Expresses Concerns Over Developments in Ce ..

17 minutes ago

UK Transport Chief Says Freight, Travel Ban Will N ..

17 minutes ago

76,500 fine imposed over profiteering in city

17 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Mani ..

20 minutes ago

Eighth death anniversary of Bashir Ahmed Bilour Sh ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.