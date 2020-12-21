Joint Trials of Sputnik V, AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Starting Very Soon - Scientist

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) - Joint trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and UK-Swedish AstraZeneca's vaccine are starting very soon, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Gamaleya research center that developed Sputnik V, said Monday.

"The trials are starting very soon, practically right now.

They will not require any big investment and long time simply because the two technologies that underpin AstraZeneca's vaccine and Sputnik V are very similar," Gintsburg said at a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, AstraZeneca and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

As a result of these trials, a coronavirus vaccine that ensures longer immunity is expected, Gintsburg said.