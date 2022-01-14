Joint Trip Of French, German Top Diplomats To Ukraine To Take Place Soon - Le Drian
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 10:56 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Ukraine on Monday, and a joint trip of German and French top diplomats to Kiev will take place later on, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.
"Baerbock will visit Ukraine on Monday I think. France and Germany will go there (later) jointly to visit the demarcation line and Kiev," Le Drian said during a press conference after informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers.