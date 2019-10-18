UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Turkish-US Efforts To Boost Regional Peace, Stability - Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:40 AM

Joint Turkish-US Efforts to Boost Regional Peace, Stability - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Joint US-Turkish efforts will strengthen regional peace and stability, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in the wake of a bilateral agreement on a suspension of Ankara's military operation in northern Syria.

The deal was announced by US Vice President Mike Pence after hours of talks with Erdogan in Ankara. Pence said the sides had reached an agreement to implement a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units' (YPG) forces. Under the deal, all military activities under Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, aimed at clearing the Turkish-Syrian border area from Kurdish-led militia and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), will be paused and the operation will be halted entirely on completion of the withdrawal.

"Mr. President, many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy.

I am confident that this joint effort will promote peace and stability in our region," Erdogan wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

Notably, Erdogan's tweet followed a letter that Trump wrote to the Turkish president as soon as Operation Peace Spring began. In an unexpected move, Trump told Erdogan not to be a "fool" and a "tough guy" in the letter that was circulated by US media outlets.

Operation Peace Spring began on October 9 and was met with criticism from the United States, the European Union and many Arab countries, among other states. Damascus has deemed it a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, while Russia, which supports Syria in its fight against terrorism, has emphasized that any escalation of the Syrian conflict should be avoided.

The United States has introduced sanctions against Turkey over the operation. Pence said the restrictions would be removed once a permanent ceasefire in northern Syria was in place.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Twitter European Union Damascus Trump Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border Media All From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

3 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

3 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

4 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

4 hours ago

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.