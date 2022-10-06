UrduPoint.com

Joint US-Norway THOR-ER Hypersonic Rocket Engine Completes Critical Test - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Joint US-Norway THOR-ER Hypersonic Rocket Engine Completes Critical Test - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) A hypersonic rocket engine jointly created by the United States and Norway known as the Tactical High-speed Offensive Ramjet for Extended Range (THOR-ER) completed an important developmental test in August, the US Defense Department said on Wednesday.

"The THOR-ER program team, a collaborative effort between the United States and Norway to develop a solid fuel ramjet (SFRJ) vehicle, achieved an important milestone on August 17, at Andoya in northern Norway. The test vehicle successfully fired several times, showing the viability of ramjet propulsion technology and demonstrating significant increases in effective range," the Defense Department said in a statement.

In April 2020, the defense Department said the THOR-ER defense project seeks to create solid fuel rocket engines that enable missiles to achieve hypersonic speeds.

The Norwegian aerospace partner Nammo said investment in the technology is meant to close the gap between the United States and potential adversaries in the area of propulsion and Russian and Chinese demonstrations of hypersonic technology have compelled Washington to intensify hypersonic research and development efforts.

The Defense Department said in the statement that the tests conducted in August have demonstrated the use of new high-energy fuels, throttling methodologies and air injection systems. The SFRJ flight vehicle was accelerated above Mach 2 with the help of a solid rocket booster and then transitioned into ramjet mode, the statement added.

The THOR-ER program builds on collaborative research efforts involving the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment, Nammo and other defense partners, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Technology Russia China Washington Norway Vehicle United States April August 2020

Recent Stories

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

52 minutes ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

52 minutes ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

52 minutes ago
 UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Fu ..

UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..

1 hour ago
 Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack ..

Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack

1 hour ago
 EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for ae ..

EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for aerial firing in public meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.