Joint US-Russia Documents May Be Adopted After Geneva Summit - Kremlin

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that joint documents between Moscow and Washington may be adopted following the Wednesday summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

"Nothing will be signed, we do not rule out adopting. Cybersecurity - no. We'll let you know, it will depend on the negotiations. It will depend on the decision of the presidents," Peskov said.