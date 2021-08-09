Joint US-South Korean Military Drill to Take Place on August 16-26 - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) South Korea and the Unites States will hold a computer-simulated military exercise from August 16-26, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, with reference to government sources.

On Tuesday, the two parties are set to kick off four days of personnel training ahead of next week's joint Combined Command Post Training.

"The upcoming exercise would involve a minimum level of troops, which will be even smaller than the springtime one, and no outdoor drills will take place," the sources stated as cited by Yonhap.

The South Korean Defense Ministry refused to comment on the scale and date of the training, saying the discussion of details with Washington is still underway.

The exercise comes two weeks after Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to restore long-severed cross-border communication lines, giving hope for the resumption of dialogue between the two countries. Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader's sister, warned on August 1 that US-South Korean "hostile" military drills would impede the inter-Korean dialogue. The two countries have carried out such exercises since 2018 to support denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.