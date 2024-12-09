Jokic erupts again as Denver rout Hawks, Heat stun Cavs

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Nikola Jokic produced another dazzling high-scoring performance with a 48-point masterpiece, as the Denver Nuggets crushed the Atlanta Hawks 141-111 on the road on Sunday.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic -- who scored a career-high 56 points in vain during a defeat to Washington on Saturday -- was nearly unplayable in a dominant display that included 14 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Michael Porter Jr. added 26 points for Denver while Christian Braun finished with 17 and Julian Strawther 13 in a wire-to-wire blowout against an Atlanta outfit who had gone into the contest on a six-game winning streak.

Denver coach Michael Malone was left purring with pleasure at Jokic's performance, describing the opportunity to coach the Serbian superstar as a privilege.

"I can't say I'm surprised because I've been spoiled by having the best seat in the house to watch this guy for 10 years, to watch him do it night-in, night-out," Malone said.

"I feel privileged to have the chance to coach him. I never take it for granted."

Malone meanwhile was satisfied with a victory that lifts Denver to 12-10 for the season.

"It was a response that was needed," Malone said. "There's some stuff we can clean up, but we needed a win and we got it."

- Herro sizzles in Heat win -

In other games on Sunday, Tyler Herro scored 34 points as the Miami Heat sent the Cleveland Cavaliers crashing to only their fourth defeat of the season with a 122-113 victory.

Herro drained five three-pointers and was a perfect nine-from-nine from the free throw line to spearhead a third straight victory for in-form Miami.

Herro was backed with 23 points from Duncan Robinson while Jimmy Butler added 18.

Bam Adebayo also played a huge part in the victory with 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as Miami improved to 12-10 for the season.

Cleveland meanwhile saw seven players finish in double figures, with Darius Garland leading the scoring with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists.

A disappointing loss for Cleveland was exacerbated by an injury to Evan Mobley who suffered a right ankle sprain that left him able to play only for 11min 46sec.

"I don't think it's a bad one," Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said of Mobley's injury, revealing the forward had initially sought to play through the knock.

Elsewhere Sunday, the Golden State Warriors fought back from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-106, with Stephen Curry contributing 30 points and eight assists in a thrilling win.

Curry's performance included a magical three-point buzzer-beater from near halfway at the end of the third quarter that put the Warriors 93-90 ahead.

In Los Angeles meanwhile, the Lakers shrugged off the injury absence of LeBron James to overpower the Portland Trail Blazers 107-98. Anthony Davis led the Lakers scoring with 30 points, with D'Angelo Russell adding 28 and Rui Hachimura 23.

In Chicago, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid scored 31 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in his return after missing seven games to spark the 76ers to a 108-100 win over the Bulls.

Embiid had been sidelined by a left knee injury and personal reasons since a November 20 loss to Memphis, the Sixers going 4-3 in his absence.

The 30-year-old Cameroon-born big man, who wore a left knee brace, also added four assists and two blocked shots in 33 minutes in only his fifth game of the season.

Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey contributed his first career NBA triple-double with 25 points and career highs of 14 assists and 11 rebounds.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points.

In New York, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Bucks over the Brooklyn Nets 118-113.

Damian Lillard added 15 points and 11 assists while reserve Bobby Portis contributed 23 points and Gary Trent Jr. scored 20 off the Milwaukee bench.

In Orlando, Jalen Suggs scored 26 points in the Magic's 115-110 win over the Phoenix Suns, while in San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama's 25 points and 10 rebounds helped the Spurs claim a 121-116 win over New Orleans.

The Spurs win saw veteran Chris Paul pass Jason Kidd for second place on the NBA's all-time assists rankings, bagging his 12,092 career assist in the second quarter.