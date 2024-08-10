Jokic Triple-double Helps Serbia To Olympic Basketball Bronze
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double as Serbia defeated Germany 93-83 to claim Olympic men's basketball bronze on Saturday, avenging their loss in last year's World Cup final.
Jokic scored 19 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 11 assists as Serbia came away with consolation medals after their heartbreaking semi-final loss to the United States.
Three-time NBA MVP Jokic sat out the 2023 World Cup as Germany won the title for the first time, but with the Denver Nuggets star present in Paris the Serbians snatched the final podium spot.
For Jokic it was a second Olympic medal, adding to the silver he won as part of the Serbia team at the 2016 Rio Games. Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had 16 points, was also a member of that squad.
Vasilije Micic matched Jokic with 19 points as six Serbia players hit double figures in a game they controlled from start to finish.
"It's a huge, huge success to win a bronze medal at the Olympics," said Bogdanovic.
"Of course there is some sadness behind that game against the USA, but we cannot go backwards. We can only be proud about what we achieved today."
Franz Wagner scored 18 points for Germany. His elder brother Moritz contributed 16 while Dennis Schroder -- the hero of their World Cup triumph -- was limited to 13.
"Everybody is obviously heartbroken," said Schroder. "Everybody's unhappy right now, but we're going to look forward."
Serbia held a 46-38 edge at half-time and built a 19-point advantage in the third period as Germany tried to stay within range.
After blowing a 13-point cushion heading into the final quarter against the US, Serbia made sure there was no repeat letdown this time as they denied Germany a first Olympic basketball medal.
mw/nr
Recent Stories
‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
More Stories From World
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics38 minutes ago
-
Air France, Transavia extend suspension of Beirut flights through Wednesday38 minutes ago
-
Residents flee as Greece wildfires rage despite 'superhuman' efforts48 minutes ago
-
Tanzania arrests top opposition figure Lissu, other leaders: party1 hour ago
-
Residents flee as Greece wildfires rage despite 'superhuman' efforts2 hours ago
-
Thai PM faces possible ouster in court case2 hours ago
-
Tanzania arrests top opposition figure Lissu in mass round-up2 hours ago
-
Severe Tropical Storm Maria makes landfall in Japan2 hours ago
-
Homeless struggling to survive Greece's cruel heat2 hours ago
-
Russia battles to contain Ukraine push2 hours ago
-
Rublev to face Popyrin for ATP Montreal title3 hours ago
-
Tropical Storm Maria hits Japan with record rain3 hours ago