Joly Says Canada to Impose More Sanctions on Iran Over Downing of Flight 752, Amini Death

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Canadian government will soon impose new sanctions on Iran over the downing of Flight 752 and the death of Mahsa Amini, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

"Obviously we're standing with the woman and all the people of Iran who are standing up and fighting for their freedom, and I must say also for their future. That is why I raised that very issue not only at the UN last Monday but also when I was in Washington on Friday at ICAO and when over the weekend also with Teheranian woman. This morning, we met also with the families of Flight PS 752. We will make sure to hold accountable the regime for this. We will do more, we will be imposing new sanctions very soon," Joly said on Monday.

Joly's statement came in reply to Conservative Deputy Melissa Lantsman who asked when the Canadian government would designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist organization.

"

Joly emphasized that Canada would hold Iran accountable for its role in the downing of Flight PS 752 on January 8, 2020 and for Amini's death, but avoided answering whether the IRGC would be designated a terrorist organization.

Four years ago, the Canadian Parliament passed a motion to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, but no action has so far been taken by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

Earlier on Monday, Canada announced it was imposing new sanctions on 25 people and nine entities in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16. Amini was detained by the so-called Morality Police and collapsed and died in a public hall while being detained.