Joly To Visit South Korea, Attend G7 Meeting In Japan - Global Affairs Canada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is set to visit South-Korea for bilateral talks as well as Japan to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Foreign Ministers meeting, Global Affairs Canada said on Thursday

"The Honorable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that she will visit the Republic of Korea (Korea) from April 13 to 15, 2023, to strengthen bilateral relations, and to Japan, from April 16 to 18, to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

In South Korea, Joly intends to emphasize the importance of strengthened relations between Seoul and Ottawa just as both countries celebrate 60 years of establishing diplomatic relations, the statement said.

Joly are her South-Korean counterpart Park Jin are expected to structure their talks based on the diplomats' earlier meeting in October and on Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy, the statement said.

Accordingly, the two officials are expected to exchange views regarding North-Korea just as Canada is looking for ways to play a greater role in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the statement said.

They also intend to further advance work on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Canada and South Korea that was announced in September 2022, the statement said.

Global Affairs Canada also confirmed that Joly would attend the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting for discussions on pressing challenges and a reaffirmed commitment to supporting Ukraine, the statement added.

Joly is also set to further highlight Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy to her G7 partners, while also underscoring Ottawa's priorities in the middle East, Central Asia an Africa, according to the statement.

