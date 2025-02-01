Jones hat-trick secures Scots opening Six Nations win over Italy

(@FahadShabbir)

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A hat-trick of tries by Huw Jones inspired Scotland to a 31-19 victory over Italy in their Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Two of Jones's tries in the second-half secured the hosts victory -- with a bonus point to boot -- after Italy had battled back from 14-0 down to level at 19-19.

The Scots are at home to two-time defending champions Ireland next weekend, whilst Italy host a Wales side nursing their wounds after a 43-0 thrashing by France.

"I'm pretty happy," said Jones. "It's not every day you manage to get on the end of three so thanks to the boys for setting me up.

"I don't want to say that our confidence is sky high, we're happy with the win today but our focus is on taking it week by week."

Italy skipper Michele Lamaro said there was a sense of disappointment they had not performed as they had hoped against a side they beat last year.

"They put us under a lot of pressure in the breakdown and we were unable to solve the problem," he told the BBC.

"They prevented us getting quick ball and playing the game we wanted to play. Honestly, we didn't perform."

Co-skipper Rory Darge got the Scots on the board in the fourth minute with his sixth try in his 26th Test -- his fellow captain Finn Russell converted for 7-0.

Five minutes later the Scots were over again as Duhan van der Merwe selflessly fed Jones who finished off a move started by Jamie Ritchie -- Russell converted for 14-0.

Two penalties from Tommaso Allan reduced the lead to eight points.

The Scots were far more incisive in terms of building attacks, Lamaro forcing a knock-on from Russell yards from the line prevented a third try.

However, their pressure paid off, scrum-half Ben White raising his arm in celebration after he went over, hooker Dave Cherry's sublime offload setting it up.

Cherry, previously best known in his Test career for being ruled out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup after falling down the stairs at the team hotel, earned a kiss on his bald pate from White in appreciation.

Russell missed with the conversion to leave the hosts 19-6 in front.

- 'Danced his way' -

The Scots were denied a fourth try as Paolo Garbisi won a penalty for Italy deep inside his 22 which prompted Scots head coach Gregor Townsend to hit the wall of the coaches booth in frustration.

That allowed the visitors to breathe a little, and Allan's unerring boot added three points to their tally shortly before half-time to send them in 19-9 behind.

Allan kept the Italians in the match with a penalty early in the second-half to put them just a converted try behind.

They secured that shortly afterwards as the worst side of Russell materialised, a telegraphed pass picked off by Juan Ignacio Brex, who galloped half the length of the pitch to touch down under the posts.

Allan converted for 19-19.

The Italians tails were up and their defence turned the ball over after the Scots had gone for touch rather than an easy three points.

The Scots got their noses back in front, though, thanks to a piece of individual brilliance from Darcy Graham.

The wing danced his way past several Italians from deep inside his half and then passed to the charging Jones, who ran in unopposed -- Russell converted for 26-19.

"It was a big turning point," said Jones. "There wasn't really anything on for him but Darcy will find a gap when there isn't one. I just had to try and keep up with him."

Jones had his hat-trick in the 67th minute, stepping inside Paolo Garbisi and breaking Danilo Fischetti's tackle to force his way over the line.

Russell's conversion drifted wide but the hosts had a 12 point lead with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The Italians pressed and had a succession of penalties but the Scots held out for a victory they just about deserved, their eighth win in their last nine Tests.

