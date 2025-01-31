Jonny Gray returns for Scotland against Italy in Six Nations

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Scotland lock Jonny Gray will make his first Test appearance for nearly two years after being named in the starting team for Saturday's Six Nations opener at home to Italy.

The 30-year-old missed the 2023 World Cup with a knee injury and declined a call-up for the November international series after returning to action at the start of this season with French club Bordeaux-Begles.

But he is now set to add to his tally of 77 caps.

"We had to be sure that Jonny was fully fit," said Scotland coach Gregor Townsend after naming his team on Thursday.

"He trained with us last week, he did have a tight calf at the end of the week which is the reason he didn't play for Bordeaux (at the weekend), but he's trained fully this week for us so we are backing how he came back from his injury for Bordeaux in the 10 games he played for them (between September and December).

"He's looked good in training. We know he's an experienced international that will be hugely motivated to play once again for Scotland."

Edinburgh hooker Dave Cherry, meanwhile, will make his first Test appearance since the World Cup in France after Townsend surprisingly selected him ahead of the benched Ewan Ashman.

Cherry made a freak early exit from the World Cup after suffering concussion when slipping on stairs at the team hotel in Nice, the day after he came on as a replacement in Scotland's opening pool-stage loss to champions South Africa.

Townsend said "set-piece accuracy" had been behind Cherry's recall.

"Dave had started this season really well but then got injured so he wasn't really in our thoughts for November," said Townsend.

"But following our reviews, the fact Dave's back playing, we feel that for the balance in our hookers and to have someone who has that experience and that set-piece accuracy in particular is a better mix for us."

Stafford McDowall replaces injured captain Sione Tuipulotu at inside centre after the Australia-born midfielder was ruled out of the entire Six Nations with a chest muscle problem.

Duhan van der Merwe, Scotland's record try-scorer, has been passed fit following an ankle issue and will take his place in a back three featuring fellow wing Darcy Graham and full-back Blair Kinghorn.

Influential playmaker Finn Russell and flanker Rory Darge are the co-captains of the team, with Scotland looking to avenge their shock 31-29 loss to Italy in Rome last year.

Scotland (15-1)

Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge (co-capt), Jamie Ritchie; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; Zander Fagerson, Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Gregor Brown, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)