Jonny Gray Returns For Scotland Against Italy In Six Nations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 12:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Scotland lock Jonny Gray will make his first Test appearance for nearly two years after being named in the starting team for Saturday's Six Nations opener at home to Italy.
The 30-year-old missed the 2023 World Cup with a knee injury and declined a call-up for the November international series after returning to action at the start of this season with French club Bordeaux-Begles.
But he is now set to add to his tally of 77 caps.
"We had to be sure that Jonny was fully fit," said Scotland coach Gregor Townsend after naming his team on Thursday.
"He trained with us last week, he did have a tight calf at the end of the week which is the reason he didn't play for Bordeaux (at the weekend), but he's trained fully this week for us so we are backing how he came back from his injury for Bordeaux in the 10 games he played for them (between September and December).
"He's looked good in training. We know he's an experienced international that will be hugely motivated to play once again for Scotland."
Edinburgh hooker Dave Cherry, meanwhile, will make his first Test appearance since the World Cup in France after Townsend surprisingly selected him ahead of the benched Ewan Ashman.
Cherry made a freak early exit from the World Cup after suffering concussion when slipping on stairs at the team hotel in Nice, the day after he came on as a replacement in Scotland's opening pool-stage loss to champions South Africa.
Townsend said "set-piece accuracy" had been behind Cherry's recall.
"Dave had started this season really well but then got injured so he wasn't really in our thoughts for November," said Townsend.
"But following our reviews, the fact Dave's back playing, we feel that for the balance in our hookers and to have someone who has that experience and that set-piece accuracy in particular is a better mix for us."
Stafford McDowall replaces injured captain Sione Tuipulotu at inside centre after the Australia-born midfielder was ruled out of the entire Six Nations with a chest muscle problem.
Duhan van der Merwe, Scotland's record try-scorer, has been passed fit following an ankle issue and will take his place in a back three featuring fellow wing Darcy Graham and full-back Blair Kinghorn.
Influential playmaker Finn Russell and flanker Rory Darge are the co-captains of the team, with Scotland looking to avenge their shock 31-29 loss to Italy in Rome last year.
Scotland (15-1)
Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge (co-capt), Jamie Ritchie; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; Zander Fagerson, Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman
Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Gregor Brown, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe
Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)
Recent Stories
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief
More Stories From World
-
Jonny Gray returns for Scotland against Italy in Six Nations5 minutes ago
-
Barcelona's Pedri extends contract to 203025 minutes ago
-
Merkel slams successor over far-right support on immigration bill25 minutes ago
-
Trump's contentious US national security picks face Senate grilling26 minutes ago
-
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry42 minutes ago
-
US economic growth steady in 2024 as Trump takes office46 minutes ago
-
Pakistani companies sign MoUs with international distributors: Envoy35 minutes ago
-
Ahsan meets BII leaders to boost economic ties under URAAN PAKISTAN framework38 minutes ago
-
Eight killed in traffic accident in Vietnam's northern province6 hours ago
-
China Focus: Chinese tourists rediscover ancient cultural marvels during Spring Festival6 hours ago
-
Ethiopia aims to double electricity generation capacity by 2028: president6 hours ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan: CENC6 hours ago