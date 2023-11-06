Open Menu

Jordan Airdrops Medical Supplies To Gaza Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 11:40 AM

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A Jordanian Royal Air Force aircraft Monday airdropped urgent medical supplies to the Jordanian field hospital in the Gaza Strip, reported Jordan's state-run Petra news Agency.

The hospital was on the verge of running out of supplies due to the delay in land aid delivering to the besieged strip, and the action came as a continuation of Jordan's efforts to support people in Gaza, said the report, citing an unnamed military source from the Jordanian Armed Forces.

"Our fearless air force personnel airdropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza," said King Abdullah II of Jordan on his X account Monday, reaffirming his support for the Palestinian people.

The Jordanian field hospital has been treating the wounded from Gaza despite all the challenges and difficulties and performing its humanitarian role to alleviate the suffering of people in the Palestinian enclave, the report said.

