Jordan announces curfew from Saturday until further notice

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Jordan will impose a curfew from Saturday morning until further notice to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, a government spokesman announced.

The decision was taken after "citizens did not respect directives" calling on them not to leave their homes except for extreme emergencies, the spokesman said.