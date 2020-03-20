Jordan Announces Curfew From Saturday Until Further Notice
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:06 PM
Jordan will impose a curfew from Saturday morning until further notice to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, a government spokesman announced
Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Jordan will impose a curfew from Saturday morning until further notice to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, a government spokesman announced.
The decision was taken after "citizens did not respect directives" calling on them not to leave their homes except for extreme emergencies, the spokesman said.