UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan Announces Curfew From Saturday Until Further Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:06 PM

Jordan announces curfew from Saturday until further notice

Jordan will impose a curfew from Saturday morning until further notice to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, a government spokesman announced

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Jordan will impose a curfew from Saturday morning until further notice to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, a government spokesman announced.

The decision was taken after "citizens did not respect directives" calling on them not to leave their homes except for extreme emergencies, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Every 6 out of 10 'Agree' that washing their hands ..

27 minutes ago

UK Chief Brexit Negotiator Self-Isolates With COVI ..

5 minutes ago

Office of Russia Prosecutor General Demands Restri ..

5 minutes ago

Cabinet sub-committee meeting on smog

5 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz to recall 4,884 vehicles in China

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner urges Ulema-e-Ikram to guide p ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.