UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan Announces Round-the-clock Curfew From Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:39 PM

Jordan announces round-the-clock curfew from Saturday

Jordan will impose a round-the-clock curfew from Saturday morning until further notice to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, the government announced

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Jordan will impose a round-the-clock curfew from Saturday morning until further notice to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, the government announced.

The exceptional measure, to be applied for an indefinite period, was taken after "citizens did not respect directives" calling on them not to leave their homes except for extreme emergencies, government spokesman Amjad Adayleh said on Friday.

Adayleh warned that lack of compliance with the curfew would result in "immediate imprisonment, which will not exceed one year".

The kingdom has reported 69 cases of the COVID-19 disease, with no deaths so far.

"In view of the exceptional circumstances in the world and in our region and to avoid epidemics, a curfew will come into force from Saturday at 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) and until further notice in all regions of the kingdom," Adayleh, who is also the minister of state for media affairs, said at a news conference in the capital Amman.

All shops will be closed and authorities will announce on Tuesday the "specific times according to specific procedures" for the population to get supplies, he added.

"Unfortunately, in the past two days, citizens did not respect directives and have been out in the streets and markets. This poses a great danger to their health and safety." Earlier this week, the army was deployed to enforce directives calling on the population to "only leave their homes in cases of force majeure".

Jordanian authorities also banned travel between provinces and sealed off the capital as well as suspending public transport and flights.

Only bakeries and pharmacies have remained open.

Related Topics

World Army Amman Market Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Air Canada to lay off more than 5,000 flight atten ..

2 minutes ago

LPGA delays three more events, moves major to Sept ..

2 minutes ago

Liguria Mulls Tightening Lockdown, Closing All Pla ..

2 minutes ago

France closes esplanades, lawns, river banks in vi ..

2 minutes ago

US pushes back tax deadline by three months

10 minutes ago

New York State Records New 2,950 Coronavirus Cases ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.