Jordan Appoints Ambassador to Qatar 2 Years After Diplomatic Relations Downgrade - Reports

Jordan appointed a new ambassador to Qatar, Zaid Mufleh Faleh Al-Lozi, two years after lowering its level of diplomatic relations with Doha, the official Jordanian newspaper said on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Jordan appointed a new ambassador to Qatar, Zaid Mufleh Faleh Al-Lozi, two years after lowering its level of diplomatic relations with Doha, the official Jordanian newspaper said on Tuesday.

Al-Lozi also holds the position of Secretary General of the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

The Jordanian government also approved Qatar's decision to appoint al-Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Bin Jassim Al Thani as its ambassador to Jordan, the newspaper said.

In June 2017, Jordan announced that it would be downgrading its diplomatic representation in Qatar and closing its branch of Qatar's Al Jazeera broadcaster after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Doha over allegations of terrorism support.

Qatar has dismissed the allegations, saying that they were caused by envy of its economic success. US President Donald Trump has tried to play the role of mediator and reconcile the allies of Washington but failed due to the reluctance of Gulf nations to compromise with each other.